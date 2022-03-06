Subscribe Today
Log In

Ukraine

Elaine Byrne: Sinn Féin has accepted the Kremlin view of the world

The party’s dysfunctional relationship with the EU has been apparent for years. In 2019, its MEPs voted against a European Parliament resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its interference in European elections

Elaine Byrne
6th March, 2022
Elaine Byrne: Sinn Féin has accepted the Kremlin view of the world
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald: when it came down to brass tacks, her party backed Russia instead of the EU on several occasions. Picture: Bryan Meade

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is more than a territorial grab by Vladimir Putin. It is a direct attack on the European project and its promise of democracy, peace and the rule of law. In that context, Mary Lou McDonald should reflect on Sinn Féin’s responses to Russian incursions onto sovereign Ukrainian territory since 2014.

It is important to remember the recent timeline of this ideological battle between European values and Russian...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission applauds Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, as he speaks in a video conference. Picture: Getty

Brian Keegan: Ukraine invasion has made a fast, decisive union out of slow, bureaucratic EU

Ukraine Brian Keegan
Vincent Keaveny, lord mayor of the City of London with its policy chairwoman Catherine McGuinness: ‘The financial services sector is the weapon that’s being mobilised primarily by the West in response to the invasion of Ukraine.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Financial sector ‘on the frontline’ in response to war in Ukraine, says City of London mayor

Ukraine Lorcan Allen
Oleksandr Proshuta: ‘For the country in general, it has been a week of hell’

Report from Ukraine: ‘This situation won’t be resolved until Putin is gone or is dead’

Ukraine Oleksandr Proshuta
Joe Biden: the US president is looking at options to cut US consumption of Russian energy. PIcture: Getty

Marion McKeone: US partisanship on pause as politicians agree package for Ukraine

Ukraine Marion McKeone

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1