Subscribe Today
Log In

Ukraine

Dispatch from Kyiv: A city thirsting for peace – and for beer

There is cautious optimism in Kyiv about the potential for peace, but most people are just happy to be able to buy alcohol again. In his weekly report from the Ukrainian capital, sports journalist Oleksandr Proshuta writes of a surreal week

Oleksandr Proshuta
3rd April, 2022
Dispatch from Kyiv: A city thirsting for peace – and for beer
People shopping in Kyiv, Ukraine: beer has been hard to come by in the capital since the early days of the war. Picture: Getty

On Friday morning, we heard the first air raid siren in 16 hours. That was the longest the gap has been between them in the last fortnight.

Last week, our side gave concrete proposals in the peace negotiations and they were actually published. There’s still a lot we don’t know – such as, what is the role of Roman Abramovich, who is known to be close to Vladimir Putin?

Most of our...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Maksym Savych leads a platoon in Ukraine: Savych lived in Laois until the war but, like many Ukrainians living abroad, he returned to help his country

Ukraine’s ‘Irish battalion’ helps to liberate village near Kyiv

Ukraine Donal MacNamee
Leo Varadkar: in talks over future of Oleg Deripaska’s Aughinish Alumina refinery. Picture: RollingNews

Varadkar in high-level discussions about future of Aughinish refinery

Ukraine Peter O'Dwyer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, will speak to Leinster House via videolink this coming week. Picture: Getty

Michael Brennan: Zelenskyy to address Leinster House as state grapples with refugee numbers

Ukraine Michael Brennan
US president Joe Biden announced that he is authorising the release of barrels of oil from oil reserves over the next six months in an attempt to ease the price of gas. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Biden facing a tougher battle on the home front

Ukraine Marion McKeone

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1