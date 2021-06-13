Subscribe Today
Travel: On the road again?

We are statistically the most travelled nation on the globe. Lise Hand reflects on our short, prolific, soon to be fully rekindled national love affair with the open road

Lise Hand
13th June, 2021
Travel: On the road again?
The words ‘road trip’ and ’America’ are synonymous, woven into the consciousness of anyone reared on a diet of American music, literature and films. Picture: Getty

On March 27 last year, everyone in the country did the same thing – they opened maps and tried to figure out what lay within 2km to the north, south, east and west of them.

It turned out that 2km was no distance at all. If you were unlucky it encompassed an all-concrete vista or a landscape of bare fields. If you were lucky it included a park or a wood, a canal towpath or river...

