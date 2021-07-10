Edel Coffey: Galway life lessons give Dubliners’ notions The Finger
A transplant from the capital learns about ‘culchies’ versus ‘boggers’ versus ‘townies’, and experiments with not paying for parking
Scrabble’s recent decision to ban the use of offensive words, including the word ‘culchie’, prompted much rumination. As a lifelong Dubliner who moved to Galway five years ago, I was sure that culchie was the most offensive thing you could call an Irish person and so the banning of the word must be a good thing. But I was surprised to find that friends here on the west coast didn’t seem to have strong feelings...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Choose your own adventure: ten epic challenges you can take on this summer
We compile a list of exhilarating journeys into Ireland’s great outdoors that will turn your mandatory staycation into a summer to remember
Travel: Indulge in new hotel experiences this summer
With windows shuttered and corridors empty for the first six months of the year, many hotels have taken the time to re-evaluate, refresh and rejuvenate
Historical drama: Carton House brings the past to life and into a new era
As the Kildare hotel gets set to reopen, designer/architect Martin Spillane tells us about its two-year refurbishment
The luxe radar: Take a flight of fancy
Join us as we spread our wings and expore the most luxurious of travel itineraries