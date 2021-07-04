Subscribe Today
Surge in demand leading to record rise in cargo shipping costs

Transport minister warns of upward pressure on freight rates as cost of shipping a container from China to Ireland has increased tenfold in past year

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
4th July, 2021
The rising cost of shipping a container of goods is having a knock-on effect on prices for businesses and consumers. Picture: Getty Images

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has warned about the rising cost of cargo shipping, which is expected to have a knock-on effect on consumers and businesses.

The cost of shipping a container of goods between Ireland and China is up to ten times more expensive than last year. The increase has been caused by a combination of factors including surging demand after the Covid-19 pandemic, Covid-19 outbreaks in Chinese ports, the recent blockage of the...

