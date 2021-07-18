RSA: priority driver test system for frontline workers has ‘lost all meaning’
The Road Safety Authority said that in theory, part-time employee at Penney’s could self-declare as essential, putting huge burden on a strained system
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned that the priority driver testing system for key frontline workers had “lost all meaning”, as a part-time employee in Penney’s could mark themselves down as essential if they so wished.
The authority said the original intention had been to facilitate medical personnel, emergency services and critical supply chain workers that had remained working throughout the pandemic.
However, by May of this year the system...
