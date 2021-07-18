Subscribe Today
RSA: priority driver test system for frontline workers has ‘lost all meaning’

The Road Safety Authority said that in theory, part-time employee at Penney’s could self-declare as essential, putting huge burden on a strained system

Ken Foxe
18th July, 2021
The Road Safety Authority said that people “waiting patiently” for a test were being bypassed by others who declared their work or needs essential.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned that the priority driver testing system for key frontline workers had “lost all meaning”, as a part-time employee in Penney’s could mark themselves down as essential if they so wished.

The authority said the original intention had been to facilitate medical personnel, emergency services and critical supply chain workers that had remained working throughout the pandemic.

However, by May of this year the system...

