Transport

Disability group expressed concerns to council about Sandymount cycle lane

Dublin City Council to carry out a new study on the planned cycling track at Strand Road

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
22nd February, 2021
Some residents are opposed to a six-month trial of a new cycle lane at Strand Road, Sandymount, while cycling groups are in favour. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Dublin City Council is to carry out a new study on a controversial cycling track in Sandymount following complaints from people with disabilities.

There has been intense debate about the council’s plan to shut down one lane of traffic along Strand Road in order to create a new two-way coastal cycle lane. Plans for a six-month trial of the route have been strongly supported by groups representing cyclists, but have been equally strongly resisted by...

