Disability group expressed concerns to council about Sandymount cycle lane
Dublin City Council to carry out a new study on the planned cycling track at Strand Road
Dublin City Council is to carry out a new study on a controversial cycling track in Sandymount following complaints from people with disabilities.
There has been intense debate about the council’s plan to shut down one lane of traffic along Strand Road in order to create a new two-way coastal cycle lane. Plans for a six-month trial of the route have been strongly supported by groups representing cyclists, but have been equally strongly resisted by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
FG fears new environmental test for proposed roads could ‘strangle’ projects
Fine Gael believes 42 road projects in National Development Plan are protected from being axed or delayed under the Transport Minister’s assessment process
Camper van sales go through the pop-up roof
The pandemic has sparked an appetite for the ideal socially-distanced holiday accommodation
Dealer wants incentives to push van firms to convert fleets to electric
Mark Barrett of Harris Automotive expects 6 per cent of light commercial vehicles in Ireland to be electric in 2021
Dublin Bus weighs up e-scooter and minivan services
Chief executive Ray Coyne says the company is considering new areas of diversification after a year of ‘decimation’