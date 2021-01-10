Camper van sales go through the pop-up roof

Camper van ownership has risen dramatically since the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures show.

The popularity of the vehicles grew last year as more people wanted a safe and affordable way of holidaying at home.

New data from the National Driver Vehicle File, which records all taxed vehicles in the country, shows the number of camper vans in the country rose from around 11,200 in 2018 to almost 12,600 in April last year and then to 13,700 last October.