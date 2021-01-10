Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Camper van sales go through the pop-up roof

The pandemic has sparked an appetite for the ideal socially-distanced holiday accommodation

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
10th January, 2021
Camper van sales go through the pop-up roof
Kathryn Thomas in her ‘No place like home’ travel series on RTÉ

Camper van ownership has risen dramatically since the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures show.

The popularity of the vehicles grew last year as more people wanted a safe and affordable way of holidaying at home.

New data from the National Driver Vehicle File, which records all taxed vehicles in the country, shows the number of camper vans in the country rose from around 11,200 in 2018 to almost 12,600 in April last year and then to 13,700 last October.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ray Coyne, chief executive of Dublin Bus: ‘We want to look at the full public transport ecosystem. We want to lead the way for better mobility solutions for everyone. It\&#039;s not just bus solutions. That means e-scooters and demand-responsive transport.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dublin Bus weighs up e-scooter and minivan services

Transport Killian Woods 1 week ago
Mark Barrett, general manager at Harris Automotive Distributors, said the gains made in the light commercial category were several years ahead of schedule

Dealer wants incentives to push van firms to convert fleets to electric

Transport Killian Woods 1 week ago
Around 250 Irish lorries were among those stranded at Dover last week. Picture: Getty

Fears of more post-Brexit logjams for Irish truckers at British ports

Transport Aaron Rogan 2 weeks ago
Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, believes that reopening rail lines ‘will transform our regional cities’

Plans revealed for new and upgraded rail lines in Cork, Limerick and Waterford

Transport Michael Brennan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1