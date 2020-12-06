Bombardier to bid for Dart and Dublin metro projects
British plane and train builder sees Ireland as a growth market for rail infrastructure
Bombardier is planning to bid on railway projects across the country, the company’s commercial director for Ireland and Britain has said.
Having just opened an office in Dublin, the plane and train manufacturer has already put a bid in for the €2 billion Dart expansion project and will rebid for the Dublin metro line within the next year.
Speaking to the Business Post, Des McKeon said the company saw Ireland as a substantial...
