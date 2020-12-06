Subscribe Today
Transport

Bombardier to bid for Dart and Dublin metro projects

British plane and train builder sees Ireland as a growth market for rail infrastructure

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
6th December, 2020
Des McKeon, commercial director of Bombardier

Bombardier is planning to bid on railway projects across the country, the company’s commercial director for Ireland and Britain has said.

Having just opened an office in Dublin, the plane and train manufacturer has already put a bid in for the €2 billion Dart expansion project and will rebid for the Dublin metro line within the next year.

Speaking to the Business Post, Des McKeon said the company saw Ireland as a substantial...

