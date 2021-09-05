Subscribe Today
Log In

Theatre

Theatre: Searing story of Traveller woman’s struggle marks historic first at the Abbey

Walls and Windows by Rosaleen McDonagh is the first portrayal of a Traveller in Irish theatre not as a comic foil or as the Other, but as an ordinary person

Sara Keating
5th September, 2021
Theatre: Searing story of Traveller woman’s struggle marks historic first at the Abbey
Ericka Roe, Hazel Clifford and Hilda Fay in Rosaleen McDonagh’s Walls and Windows at the Abbey Theatre, directed by Jason Byrne. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

“This book is not the Traveller story. It’s just one of many to come,” Rosaleen McDonagh writes in her recently published autobiographical essay collection Unsettled. The author and activist, who has been producing work for the theatre for more than a decade, is as resistant to speaking for other members of her tribe as she is committed to subverting stereotypes about Travellers.

As a woman who sits both within and outside...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Rex Ryan in One Hour From Ron Montana.

Theatre: Glass Mask serves up a fresh new venue for Covid-19 era

Theatre Sara Keating 2 weeks ago
Jack Gleeson and Eileen Walsh in Thomas Kilroy\&#039;s The Seagull, directed by Garry Hynes. Picture: Ste Murray

Sara Keating on theatre: The Seagull revival takes wing in Hynes’s sight

Theatre Sara Keating 3 weeks ago
Mikel Murfi in his new play In MiddleTown which is touring the country. Picture: Agata Stoinska

In MiddleTown: Gate Theatre hits the road with entertaining results

Theatre Sara Keating 1 month ago
Domhnall Gleeson, left, star of Medicine, a new play by Enda Walsh, right, which will be part of a small number of live performances at this year’s Edinburgh Festival

Medicine: A new Enda Walsh play tops list of Irish Edinburgh delights

Theatre Sara Keating 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1