Patrick Martins interview: ‘I realised the shows that I was seeing at the Abbey and the Gate didn’t really represent me or people like me’
The actor, who appears in the Abbey Theatre’s adaptation of Dion Boucicault’s An Octoroon, is hopeful that things are finally beginning to change in the Irish arts world to give more opportunities to people of colour
In a dressing room backstage in the Abbey Theatre, actor Patrick Martins is getting ready for the day’s rehearsal. Previews for An Octoroon, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s anarchic adaptation of Dion Boucicault’s 1859 slavery melodrama, will start this week, and the company has just brought the work onto the Abbey stage for several days of “tech”.
The days are long, as lighting positions, sound cues and physical transitions are worked...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Sara Keating on theatre: Recreating the revolutionary history of a Rathfarnham park
Smashing Times Theatre Company tells the stories of some of the famous historical figures, such as Padraig Pearse, associated with St Enda’s Park
Sara Keating on Theatre: The Examination – powerful and provocative theatre that forces viewers to face their prejudices
This is theatre at its best, challenging and encouraging the audience to think differently about crime, justice and the individuals caught in the system
Sara Keating on theatre: A millennials’ casual romp has plenty of hidden depths
Harry Butler’s Changing the Sheets is a lively and fascinating look at hook-up culture
Sara Keating on theatre: How Ireland’s National Theatre is embracing the idea of an all-island cultural identity
Over its 118 years, the Abbey Theatre has reflected Irish society through its art and it continues to do so today, with its newly appointed directors embracing an all-Ireland approach