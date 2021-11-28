Interview: Karl Broderick, pantomime writer and producer

Karl Broderick never went to the pantomime as a child. He was more interested in watching old Hollywood films, particularly Laurel and Hardy ones. “They were the kings of slapstick comedy,” he says.

So when Broderick started a relationship with Alan Hughes, who was starring in a pantomime at the time, he became intrigued.

“When we met, Alan said he worked in the entertainment industry and I just thought, ‘Oh yeah, right.’ But...