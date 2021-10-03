Subscribe Today
Log In

The Last Post

The strange case of Perrigo, the Revenue and the shrinking tax demand

Why did our tax authority settle for less than one-fifth of what it thought was properly owed by an American-based pharmaceutical company?

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
3rd October, 2021
The strange case of Perrigo, the Revenue and the shrinking tax demand
Revenue HQ, Dublin Castle: cut what seems like a remarkable deal for Perrigo

Many companies and individuals have struggled with the size of the tax demands made of them by the Revenue Commissioners. And many more will struggle over the next year or two as Revenue becomes tougher in demanding money it says it is owed but was not paid because of Covid.

So what, then, will people have made of the Perrigo story last week? How many companies and individuals will be allowed to “settle” their debts...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism: in 2019, business tourism was estimated to be worth €760 million to the economy and supported 20,000 jobs. It is crucial to get it all back

We cannot allow hugely lucrative business tourism to depart for other shores

The Last Post Matt Cooper 1 week ago
‘Michael O’Leary has the ears of senior Fine Gael ministers.’ Picture: Isopix/Shutterstock

Matt Cooper: O’Leary takes aim at Ryan as climate goals and aviation recovery collide

The Last Post Matt Cooper 2 weeks ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: lack of preparation for the Election 2020 campaign was a major black mark against him. Conor McCabe Photography

The Last Post: Fianna Fáil looks into its soul and finds confusion and fear

The Last Post Matt Cooper 3 weeks ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and ministers Eamon Ryan and Darragh O’Brien: launching the government’s €20bn Housing for All plan. Picture: Maxwells

Matt Cooper: A new national housing bond is something everyone could buy into

The Last Post Matt Cooper 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1