The Last Post: Fianna Fáil looks into its soul and finds confusion and fear

Fianna Fáil doesn’t want to admit that its clothes have been stolen by Sinn Féin, which claims it can solve all the country’s problems

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
12th September, 2021
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: lack of preparation for the Election 2020 campaign was a major black mark against him. Conor McCabe Photography

Perhaps Fianna Fáil first needed to tear itself apart at its parliamentary party meeting in Cavan before it could begin the process of rebuilding itself. Even if most of the debate took place in private, it was not an edifying look. It’s hard to remember a time when a party leading government has been as unhappy with itself, or as fearful about its future.

There’s a consensus that the party is...

