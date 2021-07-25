Subscribe Today
Log In

The Last Post

Matt Cooper: O’Malley was a giant who did the state some service

The former TD and minister for justice was brave, dedicated and honourable, but he was constrained by circumstances

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
25th July, 2021
Matt Cooper: O’Malley was a giant who did the state some service
Des O’Malley, who died last week, was a giant of 20th-century Irish politics and he deserves to be accorded that status, no matter what some people might think of his beliefs or his methods. Picture: Derek Speirs

Much has been said and written about Des O’Malley since the announcement of his death on Wednesday. That is only right and fitting given his previous prominence and importance.

He was a politician who provoked emotional responses from his supporters, his critics and his enemies. He attracted attention to an extent that few 21st-century politicians have been able to do, because few have mattered as much.

O’Malley was a giant of 20th-century Irish...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

This coalition may not be the happiest; there were intriguing reports last week of a row over housing funding between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Paschal Donohoe. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Matt Cooper: A fear of appearing uncaring is suppressing concerns over the national debt

The Last Post Matt Cooper 1 week ago
Davy Stockbrokers, Dawson Street: set to fetch around €500m, much more than previously thought. PIcture: Fergal Phillips

The Last Post: Davy 16 to get the last laugh with cash bonanza after sale to Bank of Ireland

The Last Post Matt Cooper 2 weeks ago
Italy’s Covid-19 Green Pass for post-vaccine travel, but Ireland’s health authorities seem reluctant to roll it out here. PIcture: Getty

Matt Cooper: We can’t defer to Nphet as we did to the Church

The Last Post Matt Cooper 3 weeks ago
Declan Kelly of Teneo, which sponsors the Tipperary hurlers, embraces team manager Liam Sheedy at the end of the 2019 All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park. PIcture: Getty

The Last Post: Kelly now faces the biggest PR challenge of his career

The Last Post Matt Cooper 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1