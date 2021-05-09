Subscribe Today
The Last Post

Matt Cooper: Falling house of cards could take this government with it

The housing crisis hasn’t gone away, you know. It was only a matter of time until the fund-warped development model came back to bite those currently in power

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
9th May, 2021
Mullen Park housing estate: controversy erupted over an investment fund buying up most of the Maynooth estate, denying local house buyers the chance to buy a property there Pic: Colin Keegan

It doesn’t look like there’s going to be a vaccine bonus for this government.

A week ago, TDs from all three parties must have thought the worst was over. The public was reacting well to the announcement of the easing of restrictions, and the vaccination programme was moving ahead well, making many people happier.

But then normal political reality – largely on hold over the last year – intervened. This newspaper...

