Vincent Boland: Macron is shopping for votes as he vetoes €16bn supermarket megadeal

When Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France in May 2017, at the age of 39, he became the youngest ever occupant of the Elysée Palace. His rise from nowhere made him the talk of Europe – young, confident, and with an enormous personal mandate. His prickly personality and much older wife added to his allure.

It is often forgotten now, as he struggles to reconcile his ambition with the daily grind of government, that...