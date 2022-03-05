Vincent Boland: Corporate retreat from Russia heralds return of forgotten business risk – geopolitics
The oil and finance decoupling from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine is without precedent. Once the dust settles, the entire geopolitical landscape may be unrecognisable
“Dear Colleagues!” the message begins. “Russia is a country with a strong, open and stable economy. The Russian government is working hard to make our country a comfortable and profitable environment in which to do business. I am confident that we will continue to work together to ensure that Russia remains a reliable place to create and build businesses of all shapes and sizes.”
Those words were written last October by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: More twists and turns ahead as VW tries to steer a way into the future
The car maker’s plans to generate capital for an electric revolution through the sale of Porsche may backfire due to the dominance of its three biggest shareholders
Vincent Boland: Putin’s brinkmanship is leading to the very opposite of what he wants
The Russian president’s posturing on Ukraine betrays all the signs of an isolated leader becoming detached from reality
Vincent Boland: Reality bites for Big Tech as $40bn deal fails to get past M&A watchdogs
That regulators pounced on the intended sale of strategic British tech firm Arm by SoftBank to Nvidia shouldn’t have come as such a surprise
Vincent Boland: By rights, Johnson should have been undone by the disaster of Brexit
The sad irony of the Global Britain tag is that the country was a true global economy before the Tories put it into reverse