The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: Corporate retreat from Russia heralds return of forgotten business risk – geopolitics

The oil and finance decoupling from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine is without precedent. Once the dust settles, the entire geopolitical landscape may be unrecognisable

Vincent Boland
5th March, 2022
Putin’s war is an unmitigated catastrophe for the Ukrainian people, and the sanctions and the corporate boycott are a catastrophe for the Russian people. Picture: Getty

“Dear Colleagues!” the message begins. “Russia is a country with a strong, open and stable economy. The Russian government is working hard to make our country a comfortable and profitable environment in which to do business. I am confident that we will continue to work together to ensure that Russia remains a reliable place to create and build businesses of all shapes and sizes.”

Those words were written last October by...

