Subscribe Today
Log In

The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: Booby traps could explode the myths around the big banks

The world’s top lenders assure us they’re stronger than they were in 2008. But if Credit Suisse and Nomura can get caught on the losing side of a little forced equity-selling, what else are they doing wrong?

Vincent Boland
4th April, 2021
Vincent Boland: Booby traps could explode the myths around the big banks
‘Credit Suisse is known for being accident-prone, poorly managed, and offering terrible shareholder returns.’ Picture: Getty

The world’s biggest banks, we are constantly assured, are stronger today than they were in 2008, when the global financial system nearly collapsed. “We have more capital,” they shout. “We have tougher internal controls.” We may be about to find out if that is true.

A few days ago, a hedge fund melted down. Archegos Capital managed the family money of Bill Hwang, a trader whom most people had never...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Andy Neumann, co-founder and chief executive at WeWork, whose initial attempt to list on the stock market was one of the biggest flops in the history of Silicon Valley

Vincent Boland: Hunting in Spacs – the craze sweeping the stock markets

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 1 week ago
Brothers Patrick and John Collison, aged 32 and 30, are multibillionaires, at least on paper, and are the talk of Silicon Valley

Vincent Boland: Go-faster Stripe could soon hit some bumps in the road

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 2 weeks ago
The Anglo Irish Bank sign being removed from its former headquarters in Dublin after it was wound down

Vincent Boland: A decade on, Ireland is still haunted by Anglo’s ghost

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 3 weeks ago
‘Ireland is not unique in having a lopsided and dysfunctional banking sector. The industry in most western countries is in bad shape.’

Vincent Boland: Anyone for a third force in Irish banking? No thanks

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1