Subscribe Today
Log In

Telecoms

Virgin’s €200m network upgrade is a ‘big vote of confidence’

Chief executive Tony Hanway says moving more than one million broadband customers to fibre over the next three years will ‘future-proof’ the network

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
7th November, 2021
Virgin’s €200m network upgrade is a ‘big vote of confidence’
Tony Hanway, chief executive of Virgin Media Ireland: ‘We’re future-proofing national infrastructure as much as we can’

Virgin Media Ireland’s €200 million network upgrade represents a “big vote of confidence” by its parent group in the business, its chief executive has said.

Tony Hanway said the investment in upgrading more than one million of its existing broadband customers to fibre broadband over the next three years would “future-proof” the network for a considerable amount of time.

“We’re really delighted about this, it’s a big vote of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

John Keaney, chief executive at Siro, told theit would be rolled out across the country next year Picture: Fergal Phillips

Siro to offer two-gigabit broadband to its customers in 2022

Telecoms Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
National Broadband Ireland, headed by US businessman David McCourt, has been paid €132.3 million by the state to date, split between €42.5 million in 2020 and €89.8 million so far this year. Picture: Julien Behal

National Broadband Ireland off the pace to meet connections targets

Telecoms Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago
Ronan Whelan, chief commercial officer at Siro: ‘The pandemic has accelerated digital adoption and multiple device usage, bringing with it demand for higher broadband speeds and bandwidth’

Siro to launch ‘Ireland’s fastest ever broadband’ in Kilkenny

Telecoms Peter O'Dwyer 4 weeks ago
About 5,000 homes and businesses would not be offered a FTTH connection, which is considered by many to be the most reliable and future-proofed technology currently available

5,000 to get ‘alternative’ to fibre broadband

Telecoms Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1