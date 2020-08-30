ESB may be asked to help with broadband roll-out

The government is investigating whether the ESB could be brought back into the fold to help complete the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan quicker than initially envisaged, the Business Post has learned.

The contract to deliver the multibillion-euro scheme was awarded to National Broadband Ireland (NBI), headed by David McCourt, the US businessman, late last year after a controversial procurement process. The scheme aims to deliver high-speed broadband to 540,000 premises across the country...