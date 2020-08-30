Sunday August 30, 2020
ESB may be asked to help with broadband roll-out

Utility was one of the original bidders for National Broadband Plan, and access to its infrastructure could speed up the pace of deploying network

30th August, 2020
ESB said it was a “hard no comment” from the semi-state but added that the ESB supported the NBP and recognised its importance to rural Ireland

The government is investigating whether the ESB could be brought back into the fold to help complete the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan quicker than initially envisaged, the Business Post has learned.

The contract to deliver the multibillion-euro scheme was awarded to National Broadband Ireland (NBI), headed by David McCourt, the US businessman, late last year after a controversial procurement process. The scheme aims to deliver high-speed broadband to 540,000 premises across the country...

