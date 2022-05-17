Nuritas chief executive to relocate to US to lead Connecticut headquarters

Nuritas, the AI-powered biotech company, is set to build a new North American headquarters in the US state of Connecticut following a $45 million Series B funding round led by Chicago-based Cleveland Avenue, LLC.

The company’s founder and chief executive, Dr Nora Khaldi, will relocate to the US to lead the new location and oversee the company’s latest growth phase. Nuritas will hire leadership positions in the coming months for the US office in areas such...