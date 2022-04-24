Version 1 set to take on 1,000 new staff after Swiss takeover
Following €800 million acquisition by Partners Group, the Irish IT services firm is on a growth path, planning to seek new markets
Version 1, the Irish IT services company bought for €800 million last week, plans to acquire more firms and add close to 1,000 staff over the course of the next year.
Last week the business was bought by Partners Group, a Swiss-based private equity group, from Volpi Capital, its previous owners.
Version 1 acquired six companies during the five years of Volpi ownership and the business intends to continue its strategy growing both organically and through acquisition.
