‘This storm will do some damage’: Irish expert on a tumultuous week for crypto
Donal O’Mahony, the Trinity professor some believe invented bitcoin, said it could take a month for the turbulence affecting cryptocurrencies to right itself
As cryptocurrencies plunge, wiping hundreds of millions from the wealth of the market, a leading Irish expert has said it could take up to a month for the turbulence affecting the sector to right itself.
But Donal O’Mahony, a professor at Trinity College Dublin, said he did not believe the crypto “storm” posed an existential threat to the future of crypto or decentralised finance.
O’Mahony, an expert in cryptography and
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Wayflyer secures $300m in debt financing
JP Morgan, who participated in a recent $150m raise for Wayflyer, is providing financing with Neuberger Bermann acting as a mezzanine provider
Interview: ‘We become prisoners of our own history . . . Many people don’t realise they have an aptitude to work in IT’ — Barry Lowry, chief information officer
The chief digital advisor to the government on his ambitious targets for MyGovID and why more workers in their 40s should be encouraged to retrain for well-paid jobs in IT
Clubforce eyes expansion in Britain with €1.9m investment
Galway-based firm aims to match the value of its Irish business with British venture within next two years
ESW buys US e-commerce firm Scalefast in $300m deal
Company says deal will further extend its reach across apparel, beauty, personal care and luxury brands, to include entertainment, gaming and electronics