Swappie sales hit 30,000 in Ireland

Swappie, the refurbished smartphone reseller, has sold 30,000 devices in Ireland since it began trading in the country 18 months ago, the company has said.

The Finnish start-up, founded by Jiri Heinonen and Sami Marttinen, buys old iPhones and refurbishes the devices in purpose-built factories before reselling them at a discount.

In 2020, the company raised €35.8 million to bankroll its expansion into several markets, including Ireland, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands.