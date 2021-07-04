Staff to stay where their jobs are, says Salesforce chief
Software giant’s president Bret Taylor says most employees want to return to office working, though in a more flexible way
Salesforce intends to remain focused on keeping staff located in the countries they are employed in post pandemic, Bret Taylor, the president and chief operating officer of the cloud-based software company, has said.
Taylor told the Business Post that the software firm, which provides customer relationship management services, does not have any formal plans to enable staff to be based in countries other than where they are employed and that the bulk of staff have...
