Sitecore to double Irish staff to 280

Sitecore, the US multinational that bought Boxever, the Irish software business, for €131 million last year, is creating 140 jobs in Dublin over the next 12 months.

The move would double the staff at its Irish operation to 280 and quadruple staff since the Boxever deal. If successful, the business intends to consider doubling again over the next two to three years.

Sitecore develops technology for the back-end of websites, helping businesses manage content and e-commerce functions.