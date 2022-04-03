NoFrixion to double workforce as instant payments rollout begins

NoFrixion will more than double its workforce over the next year as it begins to ramp up the rollout of its instant payments technology.

The start-up currently employs 12 people at its Dublin office, but plans to increase its headcount to 30 people by next year.

NoFrixion was co-founded last year by serial entrepreneurs Feargal Brady and Aaron Clauson, who previously built and sold Blueface, the Irish cloud-based communications company. It has developed a new payments platform...