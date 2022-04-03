Subscribe Today
NoFrixion to double workforce as instant payments rollout begins

The Dublin-based payments tech start-up said the business would ‘enter international markets from the start’

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
3rd April, 2022
Aaron Clauson and Feargal Brady, co-founders of NoFrixion: ‘The debit cards we use today were first invented almost 60 years ago, in 1964. They weren’t designed for the digital world’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

NoFrixion will more than double its workforce over the next year as it begins to ramp up the rollout of its instant payments technology.

The start-up currently employs 12 people at its Dublin office, but plans to increase its headcount to 30 people by next year.

NoFrixion was co-founded last year by serial entrepreneurs Feargal Brady and Aaron Clauson, who previously built and sold Blueface, the Irish cloud-based communications company. It has developed a new payments platform...

