Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

More than 1,000 employees from tech giants to help startups

‘First Fridays for Startups’ to be run in six hubs across the country

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
15th February, 2022
More than 1,000 employees from tech giants to help startups
Mary Rodgers, chief executive of Portershed, DC Cahalane, director of First Fridays for Startups Dogpatch Labs, Andreea Wade, head of talent cloud AI at iCIMS, Paddy Flynn, vice president of geo data operations at Google. ‘It’s all about growing the pie. They’re not worried about competition between the players.’

Over 1,000 employees from global technology companies including Google, Hubspot, Microsoft, and Salesforce, will commit resources to support Irish start-ups as part of the relaunched First Fridays for Startups series.

The series, which was originally run for five years out of Dogpatch Labs in Dublin, will now be run in multiple venues around the island in rotation. The relaunched series is being run by Dogpatch and the Irish Tech Hub Network, a group of six hubs...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Onesonic’s second generation BB-HD1 headphones: a far better product than the bargain price tag might make you think

Gadget Guru: Onesonic BB-HD1 (Gen 2), Essentials Wine Cooler and iSwift Roboarm

Gadgets Emmet Ryan
“I’m not in this to flip it. I love what I do. I want to build a brilliant business,” Craig Bewley, founder of Sportskey, told the Business Post. Picture: Fergal Phillips

US and Nordic expansions on the cards for Sportskey

Tech Emmet Ryan
European regulators should let Mark Zuckerberg pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe ‘as soon as possible’ in the best interests of European citizens, according to Roger McNamee, Zuckerberg’s one-time mentor and now chief critic. Picture: SIPA USA/PA Images

Zuckerberg critic says EU regulators should let Facebook be pulled from Europe

Tech Barry J Whyte
Meta has sold Novi and other assets to Silverlake Capital for $182 million. Picture: Anadolu Agency via Getty

No changes planned for Novi’s Irish staff after sale

Tech Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1