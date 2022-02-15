More than 1,000 employees from tech giants to help startups

Over 1,000 employees from global technology companies including Google, Hubspot, Microsoft, and Salesforce, will commit resources to support Irish start-ups as part of the relaunched First Fridays for Startups series.

The series, which was originally run for five years out of Dogpatch Labs in Dublin, will now be run in multiple venues around the island in rotation. The relaunched series is being run by Dogpatch and the Irish Tech Hub Network, a group of six hubs...