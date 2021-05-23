Mayo’s Payslip will target up to €40m in next funding round

Payslip, the Westport firm that announced Series A funding of €8.3 million last week, expects to target between €25 million and €40 million in its Series B round.

That round is expected to take place between 18 and 24 months from now, but may be brought forward depending on how quickly the business grows.

The firm develops technology to help multinationals manage global payroll. Its clients include Airbus and LogMeIn.