Ireland opposes French proposal to limit tech regulation

The initiative would reduce the power of Irish regulators to police multinational technology firms based here when a landmark new digital law is passed

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
3rd October, 2021
Cédric O, Fracnes secretary of state for digital transition, has expressed frustration at Ireland’s handling of data protection investigations into big tech companies

Ireland is rallying support from other EU countries to push back against a French proposal that would limit the role of Irish regulators to police multinational technology companies based here when a landmark new digital law is passed.

Currently, the “country of origin” principle means that providers of online services are subject to the laws of the member state in which they are established, which in the cases of many such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft,...

