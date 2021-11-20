Subscribe Today
Founder of eToro calls digital trading ‘a revolution bigger than the internet’

Yoni Assia, whose trading platform is about to go public, has seen it sign up more than five million new users during 2020 alone

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
20th November, 2021
Jonathan ‘Yoni’ Assia, co-founder and chief executive of eToro: ‘In the future, capital markets will be traded on the blockchain.’ Picture: Bloomberg

Yoni Assia, the founder of eToro, one of the world’s largest trading platforms, is elated.

The 40-year-old Israeli entrepreneur has just run into Des Traynor, the chief executive of Intercom, and has a sandwich in a brown bag waiting for him once this interview wraps up.

He has spent the previous hour bounding around Web Summit in Lisbon’s Altice Arena, meeting some of the top-performing investors on his platform and being stopped by...

