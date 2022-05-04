Subscribe Today
Analytics start-up coming out of ‘stealth mode’ to raise €70m and double staff

Dublin-based firm Conjura plans to use Series B finding to scale and expand into the US and Europe

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
4th May, 2022
Analytics start-up coming out of ‘stealth mode’ to raise €70m and double staff
Fran Quilty, chief executive and co-founder of Conjura: ‘There are a lot of sectors quite hot for e-commerce at the moment.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

Conjura, a Dublin-based start-up, will double its staff to 130 over the next two years and has set a target of €70 million for its Series B funding round.

Last week, Conjura closed a €15 million Series A funding round, which was led by Act Venture Capital and Middlegame Ventures, with Tribal VC also participating.

Founded in 2018, Conjura develops data analytics tools for businesses that give them a detailed overview of operations. This enables them...

