Tech Insight

The year of heroes, zeros and encounters of the virtual kind

There is rarely a dull year in tech, but 2020 really did have drama and excitement in every corner. Here are the highlights from a most unusual 12 months in the sector

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
27th December, 2020
The year of heroes, zeros and encounters of the virtual kind
Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook ceo, was under pressure this year, with moves to break up Facebook being brought forward by the US government in December

Zoom stumbles to supremacy

The pandemic dominated every aspect of life in 2020, so it’s no surprise that a product that helped us all stay connected while remaining apart made the biggest leap forward this year.

Zoom, founded by Eric Yuan, and video calling in general, was hardly a new phenomenon, but our sudden total reliance on it changed everything. So sudden was that change that an unrelated and defunct company saw...

