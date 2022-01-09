Subscribe Today
Taxing times: How a rise in suspicious transaction reports is helping Revenue know where to look

With reports of suspicious transactions and cigarette smuggling on the rise, and a surge in customs declarations due to the rise of online retail, Niall Cody and the Revenue Commissioners have their work cut out for the coming year as they plan to ‘enhance capability’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
9th January, 2022
Niall Cody, chairman of the Revenue Commissioners: last year’s tax take of €67.5 billion was a record due to surging corporation tax payments and increased consumer spending as the economy reopened. Picture: Fergal Phillips

An ever-increasing number of tip-offs about suspicious transactions, criminal gangs trying to use new European ferry routes to smuggle illegal cigarettes and a surge in customs declarations due to the rise of online shopping. These are the enforcement issues featured in a series of briefing papers prepared for Niall Cody, the chairman of the Revenue Commissioners, over the past year.

The documents, obtained by the Business Post under Freedom of Information legislation, also show problems...

