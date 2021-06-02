Six key takeaways from the property tax overhaul

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced the first overhaul of the property tax system since it was introduced in 2013.

The reason for the long delay is that property tax is such a controversial issue. There have been repeated deferrals of bringing in new property tax valuations due to fears of a backlash from homeowners.

Donohoe said today that the “majority” of existing homeowners will not face an increase under the new local property tax...