Six key takeaways from the property tax overhaul
Homeowners will have to assess how much the value of their property has risen since 2013, the last time this controversial tax was overhauled
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced the first overhaul of the property tax system since it was introduced in 2013.
The reason for the long delay is that property tax is such a controversial issue. There have been repeated deferrals of bringing in new property tax valuations due to fears of a backlash from homeowners.
Donohoe said today that the “majority” of existing homeowners will not face an increase under the new local property tax...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
G7 countries to support major reforms of tax rules
The Group of Seven, meeting in London this weekend, are set to back changes to international tax rules for multinationals and tech companies
Brian Keegan: How to put the lights back on
There are important tax implications for employers as they prepare for the winding-down of the pandemic supports
We need movement on tax, but we must choose wisely
While it’s clear that tax changes are on the way, finding growth-friendly options is important
Lucinda Creighton: There was nothing to tax us in the IMF report
Contrary to populist moves by recent governments to narrow the tax base, the IMF has recommended a commonsense approach