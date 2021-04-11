Subscribe Today
Tax

Could Ireland take a multi billion euro hit on tax?

If the Biden administration’s proposals on global tax come to pass, our economy is unlikely to emerge unscathed over the long term, with corporate tax reform potentially costing Ireland billions each year

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
11th April, 2021
Janet Yellen: US Treasury Secretary is seeking ‘a level playing field’ for global corporate taxation Pic: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Janet Yellen was clear: the United States was back at the table, and full-square behind corporate tax reform, which she hoped would put an end to a three-decade-long “race to the bottom”.

“Together, we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations, and spurs innovation, growth, and prosperity,” the US Treasury Secretary told the Chicago...

Revenue’s guidance explains that for businesses that accept payment for goods or services in cryptocurrencies, there is no change to when income is recognised or how taxable profits are calculated. Photo: Getty

Tax authorities gradually making online currencies a little less cryptic

Tax Tom Maguire 3 hours ago
The Biden administration may be stealing a march by enhancing its own existing models of restricting foreign deductions and claiming the earnings of overseas subsidiaries for additional tax in the US

Brian Keegan: Boldly going where no US president has gone before

Tax Brian Keegan 1 week ago
The Revenue is carrying out checks at postal depots to seize untaxed wine bottles before they are delivered to the homes of consumers

Thousands of cases of untaxed wine seized by Revenue

Tax Michael Brennan 1 week ago
The longer a lockdown persists, the less likely it is that some businesses will be able to bounce back quickly

Remote working must now be at the core of our services strategy

Tax Brian Keegan 2 weeks ago

