Could Ireland take a multi billion euro hit on tax?
If the Biden administration’s proposals on global tax come to pass, our economy is unlikely to emerge unscathed over the long term, with corporate tax reform potentially costing Ireland billions each year
Janet Yellen was clear: the United States was back at the table, and full-square behind corporate tax reform, which she hoped would put an end to a three-decade-long “race to the bottom”.
“Together, we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations, and spurs innovation, growth, and prosperity,” the US Treasury Secretary told the Chicago...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Tax authorities gradually making online currencies a little less cryptic
Britain has recently offered guidance, but our Revenue is already on the record for having previously said the existing tax code can handle cryptoasset transactions
Brian Keegan: Boldly going where no US president has gone before
Joe Biden is implementing a radical agenda to fund his public expenditure programme, but what will it mean for our corporation tax yields?
Thousands of cases of untaxed wine seized by Revenue
The tax authority is carrying out checks at postal depots to seize untaxed wine, with the industry concerned over the impact on trade
Remote working must now be at the core of our services strategy
We don’t necessarily need to rewrite the tax code to take account of remote working, but we do need to think about tweaking it to better reflect future working conditions