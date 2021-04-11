The luxe radar: the best of beauty

While we may not make it to far-flung beaches this summer, it’s still a good time to get ready for some domestic sun. With salons closed, home waxing has peaked, which is why Luxe Radar has enlisted the help of The Perfect V, a new skincare range targeting the delicate bikini area, aka the “V”. Its three-step Vanicure includes cleansing, exfoliation and moisturising, with the multi-tasking VV Cream hydrating, smoothing, and conditioning coarse bikini line...