Mayo GAA money man returns with a radical county plan

Tim O’Leary is back. The London-born, Bahamas-based financial markets trader parted ways with Mayo GAA in early 2020 after an often tempestuous relationship.

O’Leary, whose Newport-native mother instilled a love of the county’s football team in him, wanted to set up a foundation to donate hundreds of thousands of euro to Mayo in an effort to push them to All-Ireland glory, but it didn’t quite work out that way. He and the Mayo County...