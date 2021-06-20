Timetable to end direct provision is unrealistic, DPER officials warn
Concerns have been expressed by senior civil servants in the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform that the new system will be restricted by constraints in the housing market
The timetable to end the existing direct provision system by 2024 is unrealistic and costings attached to the project are “too low”, according to a new series of warnings raised by senior civil servants.
Details of the concerns within the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) are likely to put pressure on Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, whose department is overseeing the implementation of the new plan to ultimately house asylum seekers...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Colin Murphy: Greens’ deal for artists doesn’t mean basic income is coming
Catherine Martin’s announcement of a basic income pilot scheme for artists will be popular with that hard-hit community, but the concept of a national basic income is politically divisive
Elaine Byrne: Would ‘a subsidy for sex’ be such a bad idea?
A Fine Gael councillor dismissed child benefit in colourful terms last week, but a payment for sex could improve our wellbeing, and possibly the economy too
Colin Murphy: Traveller site scandal points to deeper malaise in Irish society
Cork City Council’s failure to provide safe facilities at the Spring Lane halting site is merely the latest instance of ignoring our country’s most ostracised community
Elaine Byrne: Why the Biden story we need to hear now is that of Hunter
If the son of the world’s most powerful politician can publicly acknowledge his dependency struggles, it may encourage others to do likewise – especially here in Ireland