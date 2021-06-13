Subscribe Today
Log In

Retail

Tánaiste asks DUP’s Poots to bring forward minimum alcohol pricing

Leo Varadkar said that when he first introduced minimum unit pricing as Minister for Health, he intended that it would be introduced at the same time in Northern Ireland.

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
13th June, 2021
Tánaiste asks DUP’s Poots to bring forward minimum alcohol pricing
Leo Varadkar has written to Edwin Poots, the new DUP leader to ask him “respectfully” to consider again the timing of the introduction of minimum unit pricing in Northern Ireland.

Leo Varadkar has urged Edwin Poots, the new DUP leader, to bring in new curbs on the cost of alcohol on an-all island basis next year.

The government has announced that minimum unit pricing would come into effect next January in a move designed to reduce harmful alcohol consumption.

But the Northern Ireland executive is delaying any similar move until after the elections for a new Northern Assembly in May next year.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Claire Tolan: people love to give rare whiskey as a gift, ‘it’s a real tradition’. Picture: Anthony Woods

Names in a hat for opportunity to buy a €40,000 bottle of whiskey

Retail Gillian Nelis 5 hours ago
Mandate has written to Wittington Investments seeking a meeting after an unsolicited approach from an unnamed buyer prompted the Weston family to consider its options. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Union seeks meeting over surprise bid for Brown Thomas and Arnotts

Retail Aaron Rogan 5 hours ago
Brown Thomas has been owned by the Weston family since 1983. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Brown Thomas and Arnotts may be sold amid £4bn takeover bid

Retail Aaron Rogan 2 days ago
Customers and data protection experts had been critical of the cameras which were introduced at the end of last year. Picture: Getty

Tesco drops cameras in self-service checkouts

Retail Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1