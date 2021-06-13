Tánaiste asks DUP’s Poots to bring forward minimum alcohol pricing
Leo Varadkar said that when he first introduced minimum unit pricing as Minister for Health, he intended that it would be introduced at the same time in Northern Ireland.
Leo Varadkar has urged Edwin Poots, the new DUP leader, to bring in new curbs on the cost of alcohol on an-all island basis next year.
The government has announced that minimum unit pricing would come into effect next January in a move designed to reduce harmful alcohol consumption.
But the Northern Ireland executive is delaying any similar move until after the elections for a new Northern Assembly in May next year.
