Christmas tree maker sends $20m from Irish branch
Balsam Brands set up a subsidiary in this country seven years ago, and has since used it to record huge sums of international sales
Balsam Brands, the artificial Christmas tree maker, has used its Irish subsidiary to funnel more than $20 million in dividends to the Cayman Islands.
The e-commerce and retail company, which was founded in 2007, has a range of 4,000 holiday and home décor items, but principally sells artificial Christmas trees. It set up an Irish subsidiary seven years ago, and has used the company to record hundreds of millions of dollars worth of international sales.
New...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘Game-changer’ Smyths deal paves way for Arckit to hit €1m revenue target
The model kit manufacturer has created a line of Lego-esque architecture toys that have been nominated for top industry awards
Ian Guider: Retailers fear lockdown rent hit after Foot Locker ruling
The sportswear giant has the cash to go to court, but smaller businesses need a better mechanism for settling lease disputes, and the new Scarp rescue scheme falls short here
Several buyers still in the market for Brown Thomas
The sale of the Selfridges Group may take longer than expected due to the number of interested parties
Shops that sell cigarettes to minors face bans of up to a month
New government legislation will mean retailers could lose their tobacco licence for varying periods if they are found to have sold cigarettes to children