Brown Thomas and Arnotts may be sold amid £4bn takeover bid

The Weston family, which also owns Selfridges, has been approached by an unnamed buyer

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
10th June, 2021
Brown Thomas has been owned by the Weston family since 1983. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Brown Thomas and Arnotts could be sold as part of a potential £4 billion takeover of retail assets including Selfridges, the Business Post understands.

The unsolicited approach from an unnamed buyer has prompted the Weston family to consider its options in relation to a surprise sale of its high-end retail portfolio in Ireland and Britain, according to someone familiar with the situation.

Credit Suisse is expected to be appointed formally to deal with...

