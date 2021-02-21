Embrace the glory of Gorey with a coastal bolthole
Crow Pass at 8 Glenbay Poulshone in the Co Wexford seaside town is on the market with a guide price of €250,000
Numerous studies have shown the calming, meditative powers of the sea on the mind. The sight and sound of the rolling waves lapping the shore can lull and soothe even the most frazzled of us.
So what better time than during a stressful pandemic to consider a move closer to the shoreline – or perhaps, if funds allow, to purchase a bolthole by the sea? For those on that particular hunt, Crow Pass at 8...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week
A detached family home in Mayo, a four-bed in Co Kildare and a Ballsbridge mews house are among the highlights this week
Detached four-bed in Kilternan ticks all the boxes
12B Wayside Cottages in Kilternan, Dublin 18 is on the market with a guide price of €850,000
Victorian family home guiding €1.5m in rare sale on south Co Dublin street
No 5 Silchester Road, Glenageary extends to 227 square metres and has an enviably long, south-facing garden
DNG reaches out to students in a new way
The Dublin estate agent’s Transition Year programme this year has reached its target of 300 Zoom-using participants in record time