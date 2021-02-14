Blackrock four-bed with first-floor courtyard on sale for €1.2m

Some five years after it was built, this slick, four-bedroom residence off Carysfort Avenue in Blackrock in south Co Dublin, has returned to market holding its own at €1.2 million with Property Partners O‘Brien Swaine.

No 1 Brookfield Mews was the showhouse unit in a terrace of four hip A3-rated homes designed by Edmondson architects for Paddy McKillen jr‘s Oakmount. They first came to the market in 2016, priced from €1.1 million to...