Red-C Poll

Sinn Féin support at record high as cost of living hits voters’ pockets

In the Business Post/Red C poll, 68 per cent say quality of life has reduced, while 63 per cent have little to no disposable income. A total of 73 per cent say they are buying cheaper food and 50 per cent are using savings or credit to pay for everyday living

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Daniel Murray - avatar

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
30th April, 2022
Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Féin: the party’s support has risen by one percentage point to 34 per cent, the highest it has ever achieved in a Red C poll

Sinn Féin has reached a record high support level in today’s Business Post/Red C poll, as two-thirds of people have said the cost of living crisis has left them with “little to no” disposable income.

The poll findings come as a rapid rise in inflation in recent months has increased the financial strain on households. It found that 63 per cent said they had “little to...

