All yesterday’s parties: nightspot decor up for grabs

Nostalgics who hanker for a remembrance of their younger, gregarious selves socialising in some of Dublin’s trendiest venues will have an opportunity to purchase a memento of their favourite spot next month.
The cutting-edge decor which graced a dizzying catalogue of trendy Dublin nightspots is up for grabs as the contents of La Stampa, Sam’s Bar and the Dawson Hotel go to auction.
Items from restaurants Beaufield Mews, Roly’s Bistro and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team