Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

All yesterday’s parties: nightspot decor up for grabs

Niall Mullen’s latest auction in Kells, Co Meath features a huge selection of items from long-gone hotels and clubs such as the Dawson, La Stampa and Sam’s Bar

22nd November, 2020
10
Niall Mullen with the contents from the iconic Sam’s Bar which will feature at the upcoming auction

Nostalgics who hanker for a remembrance of their younger, gregarious selves socialising in some of Dublin’s trendiest venues will have an opportunity to purchase a memento of their favourite spot next month.

The cutting-edge decor which graced a dizzying catalogue of trendy Dublin nightspots is up for grabs as the contents of La Stampa, Sam’s Bar and the Dawson Hotel go to auction.

Items from restaurants Beaufield Mews, Roly’s Bistro and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Two-storey mixed-use unit in Glasnevin on market for €400k

The property in Dublin 11 is being sold through agent QRE and has an extension at the rear

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

Demand for property soars despite lockdown

Low supply and highly motivated buyers means the time taken to go sale agreed is often less than four weeks

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

Ground-floor retail unit in Dublin city centre sells for €300,000

D8 property boasts dual frontage on Thomas Street and Meath Street in heart of regeneration district

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago