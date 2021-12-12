Year in review: Investment market statistics do not tell the whole story
Amid the general market optimism, the sub €20 million sector is still struggling, but it is set to recover – and rebound – in the coming year
After a significant post-lockdown shock in Quarter 1, most sectors of the commercial property market, thankfully, have remained relatively resilient throughout 2021.
The occupier market for offices performed incredibly poorly in Quarter 1 and 2, but we saw encouraging take-up figures in Q3 and anticipate a strong finish to the year.
In our view, all the hype about the imminent death of the office market is overplayed. We expect that there could be up to 1.5 million square feet...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The year in review: Irish real estate back in rude health for 2022
Lockdowns and restrictions have slowed growth for two years, but market turnover reached €3 billion by the end of Q3 and is set to comfortably reach €4.5 billion by the end of the year
Year in review: Sheds, beds, meds and more
There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic as we head into 2022, but Covid-19 continues to pose a huge challenge to the industry
Year in review: Industrial and logistics market on a steady, sustainable path
The future of industrial and logistics property looks bright, but challenges are likely in 2022
Year in review: Online platforms taking ever bigger bite of the market
After a rollercoaster of a year, the market looks set to see demand continuing to outstrip supply