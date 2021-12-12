Year in review: Investment market statistics do not tell the whole story

After a significant post-lockdown shock in Quarter 1, most sectors of the commercial property market, thankfully, have remained relatively resilient throughout 2021.

The occupier market for offices performed incredibly poorly in Quarter 1 and 2, but we saw encouraging take-up figures in Q3 and anticipate a strong finish to the year.

In our view, all the hype about the imminent death of the office market is overplayed. We expect that there could be up to 1.5 million square feet...