Recent rollercoaster ride belies underlying strength of property market

In Dublin, the residential property market has been on something of a rollercoaster ride over the last six months, with prices dropping by 2.4 per cent in Q2 and rising by 2.6 per cent in Q3 as the Covid-19 virus and consequent restrictions impacted on the market.

Anecdotal evidence in the three months of lockdown during Q2 suggests that up to 25 per cent of sales in Dublin did not proceed for a variety of reasons.

Market uncertainty...