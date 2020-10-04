Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Recent rollercoaster ride belies underlying strength of property market

The majority of house sales that fell through in Q2 have been resold in Q3, with many achieving sale prices ahead of their pre-pandemic levels

4th October, 2020
2
There has been multiple bidding on many second-hand properties in recent months due to pent-up demand and a reduction in the number of new homes being made available to the market

In Dublin, the residential property market has been on something of a rollercoaster ride over the last six months, with prices dropping by 2.4 per cent in Q2 and rising by 2.6 per cent in Q3 as the Covid-19 virus and consequent restrictions impacted on the market.

Anecdotal evidence in the three months of lockdown during Q2 suggests that up to 25 per cent of sales in Dublin did not proceed for a variety of reasons.

Market uncertainty...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Six key takeaways from the Rental Tenancies Board report

Rents are down in Dublin but up in the cities of Cork and Galway, according to the latest quarterly overview

Killian Woods | 4 days ago

A grassroots approach is critical to the success of PPPs, says U+I

The British property developer is chasing opportunities to partner with the new government in tackling housing demand

Donal Buckley | 1 week ago

Editor’s Note: IHBA says private housing has fallen to 1970s levels

Covid-19 has kicked the sector while it was down, and there are calls for a shared equity scheme for affordable housing, and extension of the Help-to- Buy scheme to 2025

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago