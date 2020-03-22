State of independents: how the Dáil arithmetic is shaping up

The political landscape for the independent TDs who could play a role in government formation has changed, but their enthusiasm remains.
The predictions before the election of having €11 billion in extra spending to tap into over the next five years are no longer relevant, and any new government is set to face the significant task of continuing to battle the Covid-19 outbreak and attempting to recover from it if and when it subsides.
Yet...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team